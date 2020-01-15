When will this hot streak end? More record highs possible in Orlando area
Temperatures soaring nearly 15 degrees above normal in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday will start with fog before near record highs envelop Central Florida.
The fog will burn off around 9 a.m.
Orlando will reach a high near 84, which would be 2 degrees shy of the record set in 1947. The average high on this date is 71.
“We will see a chance for a few showers on and off through the day, with a 20% coverage as winds continue out of the south and southeast at 5 to 10 mph,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.
Sanford tied its record high of 84, set in 1972, on Tuesday. Leesburg also set a record Tuesday, reaching 83 degrees, topping the old record of 82 set in 1992.
Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.
Thursday’s forecast will be a repeat, with highs in the low 80s.
“A new front will bring increased rain chances for the weekend at 50% and drop temperatures dramatically,” Bridges said. “Expect a 20% chance of rain on Saturday and a 50% chance of rain on Sunday.”
Highs will go from the mid-80s on Thursday to the mid-70s on Friday and the mid-60s by Monday, which is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
