When will this hot streak end? More record highs possible in Orlando area

Temperatures soaring nearly 15 degrees above normal in Central Florida

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday will start with fog before near record highs envelop Central Florida.

The fog will burn off around 9 a.m.

Orlando will reach a high near 84, which would be 2 degrees shy of the record set in 1947. The average high on this date is 71.

“We will see a chance for a few showers on and off through the day, with a 20% coverage as winds continue out of the south and southeast at 5 to 10 mph,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Sanford tied its record high of 84, set in 1972, on Tuesday. Leesburg also set a record Tuesday, reaching 83 degrees, topping the old record of 82 set in 1992.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Thursday’s forecast will be a repeat, with highs in the low 80s.

“A new front will bring increased rain chances for the weekend at 50% and drop temperatures dramatically,” Bridges said. “Expect a 20% chance of rain on Saturday and a 50% chance of rain on Sunday.”

Highs will go from the mid-80s on Thursday to the mid-70s on Friday and the mid-60s by Monday, which is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

