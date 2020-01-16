Enjoy another hot day. Big changes headed to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – High temperatures will be in the 80s once again in Central Florida, but changes are headed our way.

Expect a high of 84 degrees in Orlando on Thursday. The average high on this date is 71.

“We will only see a 10% chance for a couple of showers,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “There is drier air building in with the northerly wind later in the day, which is why rain chances are pretty much nonexistent for Thursday and Friday.”

Friday’s high will be in the mid-70s.

Rain chances increase to 20% on Saturday. Expect a 50% coverage of rain on Sunday.

“Several fronts will move through Central Florida, bringing reinforcing cool air and northerly winds,” Bridges said.

Expect a high in the mid-70s both weekend days.

“By Monday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we will have a high of 65,” Bridges said.

Overnight lows early next week will be in the 30s and 40s across the region.

Tuesday’s high will be 60.