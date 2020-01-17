Turn off the AC and open the windows!

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bye-bye, 80s.

A front has moved through Central Florida, bringing big weather changes to the region.

“After setting new records for the last several days, expect temps to be 10 degrees cooler Friday afternoon,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

After hitting 84 Thursday, Orlando will reach a high in the mid-70s Friday. The average high for this time of year is 71.

Expect highs in the mid- and upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

“A new front will increase rain chances to 50% on Sunday,” Bridges said. “There is the chance for heavy rain and a few thunderstorms but no widespread severe weather.”

Even cooler temperatures will hit the region Monday, with a high near 60.

Overnight lows will be in the low 40s for most of Central Florida.

Tuesday’s high will be in the upper 50s.

Highs will gradually warm into the 70s by the end of next week.