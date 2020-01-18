Breezy and mild Saturday, rain returns Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla- – Other than a stray shower Saturday, most places are dry and warm. All of Central Florida will continue to deal with a stiff breeze out of the east. Highs Saturday afternoon top out in the mid 70s.

Rain chances increase Sunday along a strong cold front that will deliver the coldest air of the season to Central Florida by early next work week. Highs will struggle to climb out of the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Beach and Boating:

It;s another dangerous day along the coast with a high surf and a high rip current threat. Dangerous boating conditions will continue through at least the day Saturday.