Mild at the parks Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Temperatures surge back to the upper 70s Saturday afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds at times will be gusty, out of the east at about 20 mph. Humidity will still be low behind Thursday’s cold front. Temperatures cool into the 60s if you’re staying up for fireworks.

A stronger cold front arrives Sunday. That will kick ip the winds again and increase rain chances later Sunday afternoon.