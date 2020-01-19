Warm, rain Sunday, brutally cold wind chills Tuesday, Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla- – A strong cold front will move through the region later Sunday. Scattered showers ahead of the front will stay northwest of I-4 for the most part Saturday morning.

A better chance for a quick punch of rain and a few claps of thunder will be later Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs will be warm Sunday, low 70s northwest of I-4, nearing 80 along the I-4 corridor, and possibly lower 80s southeast.

Jacket-worthy weather returns Monday afternoon, but the big chill arrives Tuesday morning. Factor in the wind Tuesday morning and it will feel more like the 20s and 30s. It will feel even colder Wednesday morning with winds gusting to 30mph. The gusty winds will limit widespread frost development, but in wind protected areas, especially northwest of I-4, frost will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

A freeze, temperatures below 32, will be possible northwest of I-4. Plants left outside could be damaged. It’s a good idea to bring the pets in during this cold streak.

Temperatures rebound to close out the work week.

Beach and Boating:

The ocean is still rough for boating and an elevated rip current threat continues. The surf will continue to relax as Sunday moves on, but is expected to turn rough again early in the work week,