Weather alert: Freeze warning issued for Marion County

As the cold air creeps into Central Florida, a freeze warning has been issued for a portion of Marion County.

The warning begins at midnight and spans through 10 a.m. Tuesday. Ocala, Weirsdale and Anthony are all included in the alert.

Temperatures are expected to dip below 30 degrees, which could be harmful to vegetation, children, the elderly, outdoor pets and anyone who doesn’t have shelter.

Freeze watches have also been issued for Sumter, Lake and Volusia counties for late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Temperatures there could fall to 30 degrees or colder.

Anyone under a watch or warning should take steps immediately to protect plants, pets and anyone who might be at risk.