That’s more like it: 70s return to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Our date with the deep freeze was a short one -- and it wasn’t pleasant -- but it’s over for now.

Warmer air is headed our way, although fog and low-hanging clouds will be around for the commute into work Thursday.

A few breaks in the clouds will help temperatures rebound to the low 70s after a start almost 20 degrees warmer than Wednesday morning.

A few showers will be possible again Thursday as a much lighter breeze shifts to an easterly direction off of the Atlantic.

Dangerous beach and boating conditions continue at least through Thursday and likely into part of the weekend. Large breaking waves and a high rip current threat will be the hazards at the beach. It’s advised to keep the small craft at home as large waves and gusty winds continues out in the Atlantic.

The warm-up continues Friday with highs nearing 80 degrees ahead of our next cold front Friday evening. A few showers will be possible with this front Friday evening into early Saturday morning, but most will be dry. Temperatures will turn slightly cooler, 60s, by Sunday and Monday. Sunshine is expected to dominate the weekend.