When will the warm weather return to Central Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The morning low in Orlando dropped to 36 degrees Wednesday morning, that makes it the coldest air we have had in just over two years.

Wednesday night will be breezy and cool but much warmer than last night

The forecast low for Orlando is 52 degrees, the low in Ocala will be 47. That will be 20 degrees warmer than the 27 Ocala had this morning.

There are no watches or warnings for the overnight hours.

Later Wednesday night, the winds drop to about a 10 mph wind, and they veer to more of onshore flow.

The wind coming off the water and the cloud cover will help keep us warmer.

On Thursday, we will get back to normal with a high of 71 in the forecast for OIA, here will also be a slight chance of a shower moving in from the coast.

The next cold front arrives Friday afternoon. This cold front will not be nearly as rough as the last one. The highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s