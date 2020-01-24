Orlando to see high near 80; front bringing more changes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Highs will flirt with 80 degrees Friday in Orlando, but a new front will bring cooler temperatures over the weekend.

Orlando will see a 20% chance of rain, with a high near 78. The average high on this date is 72. The record high is 86, set in 1920.

Saturday’s high will be near 70. Sunday’s high will be 67. There’s no rain expected either day.

Rain chances return Monday at 50%, with highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday and the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Enjoy the weekend!