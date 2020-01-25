Perfect weekend at the parks
Sunshine dominates Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla.- – Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday with the help of abundant sunshine. The breeze will remain relatively light through the afternoon. Highs Sunday will be a touch cooler with extra thin clouds streaming in. Those clouds pose no threat for rain.
Have the jacket handy for fireworks Saturday night with temperatures falling quickly into the 50s.
