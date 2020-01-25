61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

61ºF

Weather

Perfect weekend at the parks

Sunshine dominates Saturday

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Sunshine
photo

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday with the help of abundant sunshine. The breeze will remain relatively light through the afternoon. Highs Sunday will be a touch cooler with extra thin clouds streaming in. Those clouds pose no threat for rain.

photo

Have the jacket handy for fireworks Saturday night with temperatures falling quickly into the 50s.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: