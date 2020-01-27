Not too hot, not too cold: Central Florida sees stretch of normal temps

ORLANDO, Fla. – After days of record-highs, followed by freezing temperatures in Central Florida, the region will have a near-normal weather week.

Orlando will reach the low 70s Monday. The average high on this date is 72. Highs will range from 70-75 through next Wednesday.

There’s a 20% chance of rain Monday.

“We are pinpointing a train of moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “We are seeing a few scattered showers across Central Florida for the morning drive. Most of the rain is very light and will come to an end before redeveloping a little later in the afternoon, mainly in southern zones, including Orange, Osceola and Brevard counties.”

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Rain chances bump back to 20% Wednesday, with a high in the mid-70s.

Rain chances increase to 40% on Friday and Saturday.