Evening rain after chilly start in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday started in the 40s and 50s across most of Central Florida, but highs will reach the mid-70s, with rain chances increasing by nighttime.

Orlando will see a high near 75. The average high on this date is 72. The record high is 85, set in 1917. The record low is 27, set in 1897.

“With moisture increasing later in the day, we will see rain chances increasing as well,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Expect a 50% coverage of rain after 7 p.m.

“If you’re making evening plans, make sure you have an umbrella,” Bridges said. "We’re only seeing a couple of showers through the afternoon before heavy rain comes in."

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Expect a 30% coverage of rain for Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

High temperatures cool to 70 on Saturday and 67 on Sunday.