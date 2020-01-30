Showers back in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a nice day in Central Florida, we have areas of rain moving through.

We hit a day time high of 76 degrees before the clouds and showers took over.

As we go later into the night we will have a few more pockets of rain move into our area from the Gulf.

Most of the rain will be over by about 2 A.M.

Dry air aloft will flow in on the backside of our low and keep us dry for most of Thursday.

Thursday will usher in some clearing and mild temps.

The high will be in the mid-70s again.

Friday we will see winds turn to an SE flow. That will keep us in the mid-70s for highs and bring in rain chances at 30% to 40%.

Saturday we will dry out with a high in the low 70s.

Sunday brings in a high of only 68 degrees but we will have loads of sunshine.