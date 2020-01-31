Rain chances increase across Central Florida Friday evening, before cool down

ORLANDO, Fla. – A system moving out of the Gulf of Mexico kept the bulk of Friday gloomy but into the evening and overnight, rain chances will start to increase.

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible through Saturday afternoon, but the main threat for storms and severe weather will be in South Florida.

The steadiest rain will likely fall overnight and into Saturday morning. Gradually, rain chances drop through the second-half of Saturday as cooler, drier air filters in behind a cold front. Highs Saturday and Sunday top out in the mid-to-upper 60s and sunshine dominates Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the next storm system by the end of the work week, temperatures will soar back into the low-to-mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. The warmth, however, sets the stage for another massive crash in temperatures on Friday and Saturday.