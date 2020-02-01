60ºF

First half of the day wet at the parks

Cool weekend on tap with more sun Sunday

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla- – Rain will move in from the west coast of Florida through Saturday afternoon. Rain chances will remain likely through at least lunch, but a drying trend will start later Saturday afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies will be around for dinner and fireworks Saturday night. Sunshine dominates your day at the attractions Sunday. High temperatures will remain cool, topping out in upper 60s.

