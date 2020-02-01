Rain likely through first-half of Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla- – I-4 will roughly be the dividing line between steady, heavy rain and more scattered showers through Saturday afternoon.

The further south and east of I-4 into Orange, Osceola, southern Lake, southern Sumter and Brevard counties, the steadier the rain will be. The rain will be more scattered and not last as long in northern Lake, northern Volusia, Seminole, Marion and Flagler counties. Rainfall amounts could exceed .5″ along and southeast of I-4.

Everyone dries out Saturday evening to make way for sun-filled skies Sunday. High temperatures, however will struggle to climb out of the 60s. By the middle of the upcoming work week, temperatures make a run for the mid 80s before crashing again by the end of the work week.

BOATING OUTLOOK

Boating will once again be dangerous as the the cold front slicing through Central Florida Saturday will keep the surf running high.