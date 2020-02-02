Sunshine returns Sunday, wild temperature swings ahead

ORLANDO, Fla- – Behind Saturday’s cold front, cooler, drier air is invading the Sunshine State. As a result, sunshine will dominate the skies through Monday. Highs will top out in the mid 60s Sunday afternoon, but a warming trend returns starting Monday. By the middle of the week we are flirting with the 80s.

A strong cold front late Thursday will usher in another round of cold air for Friday and into the start of the weekend. Strong storms will be possible with this system later in the day Thursday into Friday morning.

Beach and Boating:

A Small Craft Advisory Remains in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday. The ocean will remain rough through Sunday afternoon even after the advisory expires, but conditions will improve through Monday