Chilly start, but warmup around the corner

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s across most of Central Florida early Monday, but highs will soar into the 80s by mid-week.

“High pressure continues to dominate the forecast for the first half of the week,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “This will allow for light winds out of the south-southeast and it will lead to a warmer afternoon.”

Orlando will reach a high near 73 on Monday. The average high on this date is 72. The record high is 86, set in 1890. The record low is 24, set in 1917.

Highs will be 79 on Tuesday and 82 on Wednesday, under mostly sunny skies.

The high will top off near 85 on Thursday, but rain chances increase to 80%, with some thunderstorms.

Temperatures will cool after the front, with a high of 71 on Friday.

Highs will stay in the 70s through the weekend, with minimal rain chances.