Fan of the 80s? They’re on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tuesday started chilly across Central Florida, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, but highs will soar into the upper 70s.

“High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, with lots of sunshine coming our way,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The average high on this date is 73. The record high for Orlando is 87, set in 2014.

Highs will keep rising, with 82 expected Wednesday and 85 Thursday.

“We will stay dry until late Thursday when a front approaches and brings a few strong storms, with strong wind and heavy rain,” Bridges said. “It looks like those storms will come late in the day Thursday and linger into possibly the very early morning hours on Friday.”

Rain chances will be up to 70% during that time and then taper off to 20% by late Friday morning.

Behind the strong cold front, temperatures will only warm in the upper 60s Friday.

Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday and the upper 70s Sunday, with no rain over the weekend.