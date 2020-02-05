80s in Central Florida; severe weather possible later in week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will see highs in the 80s over the next couple of days, but a front will bring the threat of severe storms later this week.

Orlando will reach a high in the low 80s Wednesday, with clouds moving in. The average high on this date is 73.

Cloud cover will act as a blanket, keeping lows in the 60s overnight.

Thursday’s high will be near 86, near the record high of 87.

Rain chances are slim both days.

A front arriving early Friday will change everything, however.

“Computer models currently show a strong line of storms reaching Marion County around 5 a.m.,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Storms will move into the Orlando area during the first half of the day. The main threats for everyone in Central Florida will be lightning, strong winds and heavy rain. We can’t rule out a couple of rotating storms."

Behind the front, highs will reach the upper 60s Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be dry, with highs in the low and mid-70s.