Central Florida facing heat and severe storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Big changes are on the way for Central Florida weather. Wednesday things will remain calm, cloudy, and mild.

On Thursday, we are facing the heat and severe storms.

First the heat. With winds pushing from the south-southwest at 10-20 mph the temps will zoom into The mid to upper 80s.

The record high in Orlando for Thursday is 89, my forecast high for Thursday is 86.

The record high in Daytona Beach for Thursday is 86, that is also the forecast high.

All reporting stations will have near-record heat.

Thursday afternoon a squall line will develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Late Thursday night, around the 11 p.m. or the Midnight Hour, the leading edge of the squall line will approach Marion county.

By 1 a.m. the storms will be knocking o the door of northwest Orange County. At that time the line will extend from Daytona Beach through Orlando, down to Tampa.

The squall line will be in northern Brevard county by 3 a.m. Friday morning. and out to the open water of the Atlantic by 5 or 6 a.m.

For now all of Central Florida is under the slight risk area for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging winds with gusts of 60 to 70 mph and the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Thursday night into Friday morning you will want to either have your weather radio on, or you cell phone turned up to receive any tornado warnings.