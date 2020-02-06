NOAA radios out of service in Central Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – As a strong line of storms moves toward Central Florida on Thursday, NOAA weather radios are off the air for many in the region, according to weather officials.

According to the National Weather Service, the Daytona Beach NOAA weather radio transmitter KIH-26, operating on a frequency of 162.400 megahertz, is temporarily out of service due to a “communication line problem.”

The transmitter serves Volusia, Lake, Brevard, Orange, Seminole, Putnam and Flagler counties.

The NWS said weather radio listeners should watch local news outlets for severe weather information until the outage is corrected.

In addition, here is a list of alternative transmitters covering the Daytona Beach NOAA Weather Radio listening area:

162.475 MHz in Orlando

162.425 MHz in Palatka

162.500 MHz in Sumterville

162.550 MHz in Melbourne

162.475 MHz in Gainesville

“We apologize for any inconvenience this outage may cause and appreciate your patience,” the NWS said in a statement on its website.

A similar issue occurred in February 2016.

