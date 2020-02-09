Breezy, warm Sunday, 80s return Monday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – After a cool start Sunday, temperatures rebound back to the upper 70s by the afternoon. You’ll notice the breeze kick up a little more Sunday, to a tune of 15 mph. Sunshine dominates for most of the afternoon, but a few extra clouds develop along the coast with a northeast breeze.

The mid 80s return Monday and stick around through Thursday. Parts of Central Florida could make another run at the upper 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Most of the region stays dry through Thursday as well. Scattered showers return Friday along our next cold front. At this point, the weather looks to dry up for the Daytona 500.

Beach and Boating.

The rip current threat will increase a little with the wind shift out of the northeast. A small craft advisory is in effect for the open waters off of the Brevard county coast. Use caution if boating Sunday. Seas will be running from 3-4 ft.