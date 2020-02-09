Gorgeous day at the attractions Sunday, most of week

ORLANDO, Fla – You are in luck if your plans take you to the theme parks over the next several days. After a cool start Sunday, temperatures climb back into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Load up on the sunscreen if you’re headed out! You’ll notice the breeze kick up a bit through Sunday afternoon.

Skies remain mainly clear for fireworks Sunday evening.

Temperatures surge into the mid 80s Monday and stay there through Thursday. The next shot at rain comes Friday.