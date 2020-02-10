Today’s weather is why we live in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve ever needed to be reminded of why we live in the Sunshine State, this week’s weather should do the trick.

Conditions are off to a mild start in Central Florida, with temperatures in the upper 60s, near 70, Monday morning.

With winds coming out of the south and southeast, Central Floridians can expect a warmer afternoon, with temperatures running almost 10 degrees above average. The average high in Orlando this time of year is 73 degrees, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Expect a high of 82 degrees Monday and 85 on Tuesday. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s through Thursday, with minimal rain chances at 20 percent Thursday afternoon and 40 percent by Friday.

Rain chances drop to 20 percent for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s on Saturday and temperatures near 80 degrees on Sunday, Bridges said.

The record high for Monday’s date, which was set in 1921, is 87 degrees.