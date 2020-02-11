Near-record heat on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another day, another round of heat in Central Florida.

High pressure continues to dominate the forecast for the next couple of days.

Central Florida is waking up to patchy fog Tuesday morning.

“Watch out for the kids standing by the bus stop as fog may be blocking your view,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Morning temperatures are starting off in the 60s, with much of Central Florida feeling temperatures close to 70 degrees.

Temperatures will warm quickly to 85 degrees on Tuesday and a high of 86 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. The record high for Tuesday’s date, which was set in 1921, is 88 degrees.

On Monday, temperatures in Orlando reached a high of 84 degrees, three degrees shy of the 87-degree record set in 1921.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday, according to Bridges.

“Rain chances return at 40 percent Friday, thanks to a front that will cool us down to a high of 72 degrees,” Bridges said.

Expect rain chances at only 10 percent on Saturday and 20 percent Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s Saturday and temperatures near 80 degrees on Sunday.