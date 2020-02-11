NOAA weather radio service restored after Central Florida outage

NOAA weather radios are back in service after a week-long outage, according to officials with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

NOAA weather radios were off the air for many in the region starting Feb. 6 due to a “communication line problem" with the Daytona Beach transmitter.

The transmitter serves Volusia, Lake, Brevard, Orange, Seminole, Putnam and Flagler counties.

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint weather app | WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

Officials with the NWS in Melbourne said Tuesday the Daytona Beach NOAA Radio transmitter, operating on a frequency of 162.400 Megahertz is back in service.

“If you switched to one of our alternate transmitters during this outage, please change your frequency back to 162.400 Megahertz or channel 1 on your NOAA Weather Radio,” the NWS said in a statement.

A similar issue occurred in February 2016.