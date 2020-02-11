NOAA weather radio service restored after Central Florida outage
Daytona Beach transmitter temporarily out of service
NOAA weather radios are back in service after a week-long outage, according to officials with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.
NOAA weather radios were off the air for many in the region starting Feb. 6 due to a “communication line problem" with the Daytona Beach transmitter.
The transmitter serves Volusia, Lake, Brevard, Orange, Seminole, Putnam and Flagler counties.
Officials with the NWS in Melbourne said Tuesday the Daytona Beach NOAA Radio transmitter, operating on a frequency of 162.400 Megahertz is back in service.
“If you switched to one of our alternate transmitters during this outage, please change your frequency back to 162.400 Megahertz or channel 1 on your NOAA Weather Radio,” the NWS said in a statement.
