Warm winter: Temperature ties for record heat in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures in Orlando were hot enough Wednesday to tie a record high set 81 years ago, according to News 6 meteorologist Tom Sorrells.

The record high of 88 degrees was set in 1939. The temperature at Orlando International Airport Wednesday afternoon also reached 88 degrees.

That 88 at OIA is hot enough to tie the record high from 1939! Soooooo yes, it's HOT in Orlando today. pic.twitter.com/KwZGA6kBeR — Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) February 12, 2020

Wednesday wasn’t the first warm day in Central Florida this week.

Temperatures in Orlando Tuesday fell just one degree short of the 88-degree record.

Leesburg set a record Tuesday when temperatures hit 87 degrees, according to Sorrells.

Record HEAT in Leesburg today. Orlando missed the record by 1 little degree. Still hot tomorrow, cold front Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/Tv8NYwvGts — Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) February 11, 2020

Hang in there, though. A cooldown is coming soon.

Sorrells said a cold front is expected to come through the area Thursday.

