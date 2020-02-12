Who’s ready for more heat? Central Florida could see record highs

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been a warm week in Central Florida and Wednesday will be no different with the possibility of record heat.

If you were waiting for rain to cool things off, you’ll have to wait a bit longer, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

“A south wind will be very light but just enough to bring in more moisture in the form of cloud cover but no rain,” Bridges said.

According to Bridges, that south wind will also lead to a hot day.

Expect a high of 88 degrees in Orlando Wednesday. On Tuesday, Orlando saw a high temperature of 87 degrees, one degree shy of the record of 88 set in 1921. Wednesday’s record of 88 degrees was set in 1939.

Record HEAT in Leesburg today. Orlando missed the record by 1 little degree. Still hot tomorrow, cold front Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/Tv8NYwvGts — Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) February 11, 2020

Rain chances return to the forecast Thursday at 20 percent and 30 percent on Friday.

“We will see the front come in without a ton of rain, but it will bring a cooler Friday afternoon,” Bridges said.

Expect a high of 86 degrees Thursday and a high of 74 on Friday, with morning lows in the mid- and upper 60s.

By Saturday, highs will be in the mid- and upper 70s, with morning lows in the 50s and only slight rain chances.