Front to bring relief after streak of near-record heat in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The heat continues in Central Florida ahead of a front that’s expected to bring some relief.

Central Florida has been feeling above-average temperatures this week and Thursday will be no different, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

“We will warm to 87 degrees in Orlando,” Bridges said. “The record for today’s date in Orlando is 89 degrees, set back in 2013.”

Temperatures in Daytona Beach will warm to 86 degrees and likely tie the record set in 1935. Leesburg could see a high of 87 degrees Thursday, which would set a new record. The current record is 85 degrees and was set in 1959, Bridges said. In Sanford, the record high for Thursday’s date is 86 degrees, set back in 2013. Bridges said Sanford will likely set a new record Thursday of 87 degrees.

Need a break from the heat? You’re in luck.

The front is expected to make its way into Central Florida Friday to bring cooler air for the weekend, but not without an increase in rain chances, according to Bridges.

“The front moves in during the early morning hours tomorrow with no big threat of severe storms, but expect a few showers,” Bridges said. “We will see a 50 percent coverage of rain for the first part of the day on Friday and then rain chances taper off for your evening plans.”

Expect a high of 87 degrees in Orlando Thursday but a high of only 74 degrees Friday and Saturday, with minimal rain chances through the weekend.

Expect a slight chance for rain at 20 percent Monday, with a high of 80 degrees.