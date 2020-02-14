Cupid brings cooler air to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A front is bringing big changes to Central Florida.

Expect on-and-off rain ahead of the front at 50 percent through your Valentine’s Day, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

“Expect a few scattered showers ahead of the front through the afternoon and then eventually later tonight, after 8 p.m., most of the rain comes to an end,” Bridges said.

After several days of above-average heat, Central Florida will see highs drop closer to the average of 74 degrees for the afternoon Friday and Saturday.

[MORE WEATHER COVERAGE: County-by-county radar | Hourly forecast | 10-day outlook]

“At least all those chocolates won’t be melting in the extreme heat anymore,” Bridges said.

Skies will be cloudy for most of the day Friday and those clouds will linger into the evening before clearing out for the most part Saturday.

Moisture will remain in the atmosphere and wind off the ocean waters, bringing in a minimal rain chance at 10 percent Saturday and 20 percent on Sunday, according to Bridges. Morning lows will be in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday and back to the 60s next week.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s for Friday and Saturday but up to 80 degrees on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will return to the mid-80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures in Orlando Thursday tied the record of 89 degrees set in 2013. Friday’s record is 89 degrees and was set in 1923. Bridges said Friday’s temperature won’t compete with that.

“We will be nowhere near the record. In fact, we will be right on target with our normal high of 74,” Bridges said.

On Thursday, Daytona Beach tied the record of 86 degrees set in 1923. Leesburg set a new record Thursday of 88 degrees, breaking the previous 85-degree record set in 1959. Temperatures in Melbourne were one degree shy of the record of 88 degrees, which was set in 2013.