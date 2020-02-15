Breezy with a few coastal showers Saturday, heating up again next week

ORLANDO, Fla.- – The cold front from Friday is long gone and in its wake, cooler, less humid air has settled in. After breaks in the clouds early Saturday, clouds will increase again with a breeze off of the Atlantic. Along the coast, a few showers will be possible over the weekend. Most places will be dry inland.

Clouds and rain

The breeze out of the east will be gusty at times through Saturday evening. At times gusts could close in on 30 mph.

Wind

By Sunday, the heat returns with highs climbing back into the low 80s. By dinner Sunday through the early morning hours of Monday, rain chances will increase for everyone. A temperature crash behind another cold front arrives to close-out next work week.

Beach and Boating:

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until at least Sunday afternoon with wave heights of 7-10 feet likely out at sea. Wind gusts at times could top 40 mph. An elevated rip current threat will also be present.