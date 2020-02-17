80s return to Central Florida ahead of next cooldown

ORLANDO, Fla. – Warmer temperatures are kicking off a new workweek in Central Florida.

Monday was off to a foggy start, with visibilities during the morning commute down to about a quarter of a mile or less in pockets, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Temperatures will warm into the low and mid-80s Monday for the afternoon high. On Sunday, temperatures in Orlando reached a high of 84 degrees. The record high for Sunday’s date was 87 degrees, set in 1944. The average high for Sunday’s date is 74 degrees.

The record high for Monday’s date is 88 degrees, set in 1944. According to Bridges, Monday’s high won’t get quite as warm.

“Expect a high of 83 degrees Monday afternoon,” Bridges said.

The average high in Orlando for Monday’s date is 74 degrees.

While Orlando saw little rainfall over the weekend, Daytona Beach saw enough to delay the Daytona 500 race from Sunday to Monday afternoon.

Rain chances will stay low Monday as drivers prepare to hit the track again, according to Bridges.

“We will see slight rain chances at 20 percent through the day and the early evening on Monday,” Bridges said.

Rain chances are only at 10 percent on Tuesday, with a high of 86 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect highs back in the low 80s on Thursday.

Highs will only be in the mid-60s on Friday, with a 30 percent chance for rain as a new front moves into Central Florida.