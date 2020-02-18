Enjoy the 80s while they last: Front to bring big changes to Central Florida
60s, 70s on tap this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect a few more rounds of warm temperatures before a front brings big changes to Central Florida.
Like Monday, fog could again be an issue for commuters Tuesday morning. According to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges, visibilities will likely be reduced through 9 a.m.
Temperatures on Tuesday will be well above the average of 74 degrees, according to Bridges.
Expect a high of 85 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday and highs in the low 80s on Thursday ahead of a front.
Rain chances are at 20 percent Tuesday and Wednesday and 30 percent for Thursday.
Then, get ready for a drop in temperatures.
“The front will move through Central Florida and by Friday afternoon, temperatures will only warm into the low and mid-60s after warming into the low and mid-80s the day before,” Bridges said.
Expect a high in the mid- and upper 60s on Saturday and the upper 70s by Sunday. Rain chances return to 30 percent on Monday.
