Enjoy the 80s while they last: Front to bring big changes to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect a few more rounds of warm temperatures before a front brings big changes to Central Florida.

Like Monday, fog could again be an issue for commuters Tuesday morning. According to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges, visibilities will likely be reduced through 9 a.m.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be well above the average of 74 degrees, according to Bridges.

Expect a high of 85 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday and highs in the low 80s on Thursday ahead of a front.

Rain chances are at 20 percent Tuesday and Wednesday and 30 percent for Thursday.

Then, get ready for a drop in temperatures.

“The front will move through Central Florida and by Friday afternoon, temperatures will only warm into the low and mid-60s after warming into the low and mid-80s the day before,” Bridges said.

Expect a high in the mid- and upper 60s on Saturday and the upper 70s by Sunday. Rain chances return to 30 percent on Monday.