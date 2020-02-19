Another warm day on tap, but cooldown on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando area will start Wednesday with some patchy fog and light drizzles in spots before reaching a high in the mid-80s.

Orlando will reach a high near 85 degrees, with a 30% coverage of rain. The average high on this date is 75. The record high on this date is 88, set in 1962.

Orlando tied the record high of 87 on Tuesday, matching the mark set in 1961.

Rain chances stay at 30% on Thursday, with a high in the low 80s.

“The front will come through late Thursday and then cool us down by Friday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “We can expect afternoon highs on Friday in the low 60s.”

Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday, with minimal rain chances Friday and Saturday.

Expect a high in the mid-70s on Sunday.