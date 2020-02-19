Southern snow: Several inches of snow possible for parts of Carolinas, Virginia

ORLANDO, Fla. – While much of Central Florida has been in record temperature territory, you don’t have to go far north to find winter. The same system that will bring high temperatures in Central Florida back down to the 50s and 60s Friday, will bring snow to parts of the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia.

One to 3 inches of snow will be possible through much of Central North Carolina. Smaller amounts will be likely through most of Southwest Virginia.

Alerts

A winter weather advisory is in effect for these areas. A winter storm watch is in effect for areas along the North Carolina and Virginia coasts. Winds along the coast could gust up to 35 mph creating whiteout conditions. A winter storm warning for higher amounts of snow is in effect for the mountains of Tennessee.