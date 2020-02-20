Wet weather arrives ahead of cooler temperatures in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Break those sweaters back out because cooler weather is coming to Central Florida, but not before some rain.

A front will bring a 40 percent coverage of rain and some wind into the afternoon on Thursday, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Ahead of the front, expect temperatures in the mid-80s, about 10 degrees above Orlando’s average high of 75 degrees.

On Wednesday, Orlando tied the record of 88 degrees set in 1962. The record high for Thursday’s date, set in 1988, is 89 degrees.

Once the front arrives, rain chances will take a dip.

“Behind the front, rain chances will dwindle and we will see high temperatures only in the low 60s for Friday,” Bridges said.

Expect morning lows in the 40s and 50s through the weekend, with a high temperature on Saturday of only 67 degrees and a high of 75 Sunday. The weekend will be dry.

Rain chances are expected to return to the forecast by the middle of next week as a new front approaches.