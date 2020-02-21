Expect gusty winds, blustery wind chills Friday night, Saturday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida saw gusts through Friday afternoon were between 25 and 45 mph and those gusts will continue through Friday night and into Saturday morning.

The combination of cold air and blustery winds will create wind chills in the 20s and 30s along and west of Interstate 4. It will feel more like the 40s and 50s east of Interstate 4.

Wind chill advisory

A wind chill advisory is in effect for Lake and Volusia counties through early Saturday morning. A wind advisory remains in effect for areas along and east of I-4 until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Wind advisory

Actual air temperatures Friday night fall into the 40s for most, but the 30s are possible northwest of I-4. It will be warmer along to the coast due to the wind off of the relatively warmer Atlantic. It will still feel chilly, however, with the gusty winds along the coast.

Wind

Winds will stay gusty through Saturday afternoon before gradually relaxing through the evening. The wind will also help to create dangerous beach and boating conditions along Florida’s East Coast.

Below is a list of the strongest wind gusts from Friday afternoon.