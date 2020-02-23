Warming up at the attractions Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – The sun will be out for most of the day Sunday making for a comfortable afternoon at the parks. After a cooler start, temperatures rebound back into the upper 70s. The breeze will be on the lighter side, about 10-15 mph.

Sunday

It will be pleasant and dry for fireworks Sunday night. Temperatures climb back to the low-to-mid 80s Monday and Tuesday with dry weather. Rain chances increase Wednesday.