80 degrees today, but 30s just days away

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will see a warm day with plenty of sunshine, but more changes are just around the corner.

Expect a high of 80 degrees in Orlando on Monday. The average high on this date is 75. The record high is 90, set in 1962.

Expect a high of 82 on Tuesday, with rain chances increasing to 30% as moisture works back in with a southeast wind.

A new front brings an 80% coverage of rain on Wednesday and a big cooldown.

Wednesday’s high will be 78, but temperatures will only reach the 60s from Thursday through the weekend.

Morning lows will dip into the 30s by the end of the week.