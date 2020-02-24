From 80s to 30s: Front bringing big changes to Orlando-area forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – The next cold front is on the way and already pushing rain into the Florida Panhandle.

While Central Florida won’t see rain until Tuesday, the changes ahead of the front have already been felt.

Monday has been a warm day, with temperatures in the low 80s and a decent amount of sunshine. Temperatures Monday night will be mild, in the mid- to lower 60s, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

Tuesday will start off mainly dry, with clouds moving in over northern zones earlier in the day.

Showers will move in Tuesday afternoon. According to Cokinos, the most active areas will be north of I-4, with rain chances between 40 and 50 percent.

“Everywhere else won’t see as much rain during the day, with rain chances between 10 and 30 percent, but that changes Wednesday,” Cokinos said. “The cold front will move slowly through Central Florida and clear by that night.”

Most of the day will be cloudy and breezy, with showers on and off throughout the day. Cokinos said there could be pockets of heavy rain at times, as well as gusty winds.

Once the cold front is through, rain clears quickly.

The end of the week and into the weekend will be considerably colder, with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s each day, according to Cokinos.

By night, expect 30s and 40s.