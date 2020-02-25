45-degree drop: Big weather changes coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Big changes are on the way to Central Florida as a new front approaches the region.

The front will slowly move through Central Florida, with rain ahead of it as early as Tuesday afternoon at 30%.

Orlando will see a high in the mid-80s. The average high in Orlando on this date is 75. The record high is 90, set in 1962.

“Severe weather is not expected, but we will see the chance for a couple of isolated storms Wednesday and coming to an end late Thursday morning,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Wednesday’s high will be in the upper 70s, with an 80% coverage of rain.

“By Thursday, expect highs in the mid-60s,” Bridges said. “There’s no chance of rain from through the weekend.”

Overnight lows will be around 40 in Orlando, with cooler temperatures to the north.

Highs will stay in the mid-60s through Sunday before warming into the mid-70s on Monday.

Rain will move into Marion and Flagler counties this afternoon. Here is Future Radar 5 PM! pic.twitter.com/InY7GY0wGs — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 25, 2020