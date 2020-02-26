Rain, big-time cooldown headed to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here comes the rain and cold temperatures.

A front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to Central Florida on Wednesday.

Orlando will reach a high near 80, with a 90% coverage of rain. The average high on this date is 76. The record high is 89, set in 1928.

“There is the chance for one or two stronger storms, with strong winds up to 50 mph and heavy downpours, as well as a few lightning strikes,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “There is not a big risk of severe weather, but wet roads will be an issue for the drive to and from work.”

Heavy rain and a couple of storms by 6PM! Here is Future Radar! pic.twitter.com/707MnlEw8q — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 26, 2020

Rain chances end Thursday and temperatures will quickly drop.

Expect morning lows in the 50s on Thursday, with an afternoon high of 62.

Morning lows across much of Central Florida early Friday will be in the 30s, with afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Highs on Saturday will also be in the mid-60s, with no rain chances through the weekend.

Temperatures will gradually increase into the mid-70s by Monday and low 80s by Tuesday.