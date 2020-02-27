Cold blast to drop temperatures into 30s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that the rain is moving out of the region, much cooler temperatures will reach Central Florida.

Most of the Orlando area started Thursday in the 40s and 50s, with high reaching 60. The average high on this date is 76. The record high is 89, set in 1929.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s for most of the region early Friday, with the high reaching 62.

There’s no chance of rain for the next seven days.

Saturday’s high will be 64.

Sunday will top off at 72.

“We will reach the mid- and upper 80s by the middle of next week,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

