Cold air grips Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of Central Florida started Friday in the 30s and 40s as a cold blast of air gripped the region.

Orlando will reach a high of 62 under sunny skies. The average high on this date is 76. The record high is 89, set in 1903.

Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

“As high pressure builds in to Central Florida, we will see very few clouds,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "With lots of sunshine in place, expect a gradual warmup."

There’s no chance of rain for the next several days.

Saturday’s high will be near 65 degrees. Sunday will top off at 70.

“By Tuesday, we’re in the mid-80s and Wednesday will see the upper 80s, with slight rain chances as more moisture rolls in,” Bridges said.