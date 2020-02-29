Breezy and cool Saturday, 90s next week?

ORLANDO, Fla.- – We are in the longest cool stretch of the season, but after a few more cool mornings, the heat returns. The breeze will crank up later Saturday morning out of the northwest, gusting at times to around 30 mph. Sunshine dominates our skies through the weekend.

By Monday high temperatures return to the 80s. Most of Central Florida will climb into at least the upper 80s Wednesday ahead of the next cold front by the end of the work week. 90 degrees isn’t out of the question Wednesday afternoon.

Beach and boating:

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect out at sea through Saturday afternoon. Gusts at times could top 35 mph. Waves could top out as high as 9 feet off of the coast.