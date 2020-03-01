Warming up quickly Sunday, heat coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla,- – Sunday will be a near-perfect afternoon with lighter winds and dominant sunshine. High temperatures rebound back to the low 70s Sunday afternoon. Sunday will act as the transition day between the chill that ended last week and the potential record warmth coming by Wednesday.

High temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday could make a run for 90 degrees. Rain chances go on the increase later Wednesday, but the best rain chances look to arrive later Thursday.

Beach and Boating

There are no advisories in the Atlantic for boating! Of course, still use caution. With the wind turning out of the east into the beaches, a rip current threat could develop. Make sure you are swimming near a lifeguard.