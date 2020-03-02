Warming up Monday, making a run for the 90s by Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – The breeze will kick up again Monday afternoon, but this time, it;s a southerly breeze. The wind at times reaching 20 mph will pump in warmer air, helping temperatures climb into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Sunshine will mix with a few passing clouds Monday.

By Tuesday, temperatures jump into the mid 80s.

Records have the potential to be broken Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures flirt with 90 degrees. Rain chances increase later Thursday afternoon.

Beach and Boating:

There are no advisories off of the east coast of Florida, but use caution with an increasing southeast wind Monday. The rip current risk is low, but always make sure you check with the lifeguard.