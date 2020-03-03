Summer in March: Temperatures soar near 90 for next few days

Published: March 3, 2020, 5:22 am Updated: March 3, 2020, 5:47 am

ORLANDO, Fla.- – We are jumping right into late spring or early summer over the few days.

Highs Tuesday, with a mix of clouds and sun, climb into the mid- to upper 80s.

By Wednesday, temperatures soar to around 90 degrees.

Both Wednesday and Thursday, record heat will be possible.

Later Thursday, a cold front pushes through Central Florida, increasing rain and storm chances for the second half of the day.

A few storms could be strong, especially northwest of I-4.

High temperatures dip again for the upcoming weekend, but like last weekend, sunshine will dominate with the crisp air.

Beach and Boating:

Seas will be running at about 3-4 feet. A moderate chop is expected on the intracoastal waters.